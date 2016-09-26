“The concept came about as a result of a discussion I was having with our parent company, the worldwide shipping group, Barry Rogliano Salles (BRS) about the quality and efficiency of cruise ship construction and how much they cost to build,” explains YPI Director of Sales, Russell Crump. “It suddenly struck me that our clients could benefit if YPI brought that technology and know-how into our world of luxury yachting.”

To make the idea a reality, Russell turned to one of the world’s most renowned yacht designers, Jonny Horsfield, Owner and Creative Director at H2 Yacht Design.

“Though this might sound a little dramatic I think the concept for Raptor is an extremely exciting direction for the entire yacht industry! The combination of commercial-based engineering and construction with superyacht design is an attractive one - offering both time and cost savings. The exterior is both imposing and graceful and with large fixed balconies that are becoming an H2 Design feature the design is modern and fresh.”

For naval architecture, it is the highly respected and unique experience of naval architect, Robert McFarlane, of McFarlane Ship Design that came into play.

“McFarlane Ship Design has the unique position in the yachting industry of being the only Naval Architects equally committed to both the Yacht and Cruise ship sectors. Project Raptor combines our comprehensive technical knowledge. We are able to optimize the synergies between both by introducing the economics of the commercial cruise ship market to the yachting industry, and equally, renowned yacht quality to the cruise ship market.”

The complex engineering behind Project Raptor delivers a very simple solution. “The engineering and mechanical platform with naval architecture have all been completed,” explains Russell. “And buyers have a unique opportunity to add an extra 15 metres at the parallel mid-body section for an impressive 120 metre version without any change to the current naval architecture.”

Equally advantageous to the buyer is the design which has been developed so the profile above the main deck level can be completely customized without any repercussions on the existing hull.

“In our view,” says Russell, “what we have developed together here is a first in yachting. We have taken all the uncertainty out of the new build process to be able to offer clients a megayacht with a superyacht finish and all the efficiencies and cost savings of a commercial build. In real terms for our clients, that can mean savings of up to 50% on this size of build. We think that makes Project Raptor very interesting for future owners.”

Project Raptor is being presented at the Monaco Yacht Show by YPI using cutting edge Virtual Reality technology specifically developed for Raptor.

“We have created a specialist arm, YPI Virtual Reality Solutions, to focus on the use and development of virtual reality technology to help buyers with new build projects properly experience being onboard their proposed designs long before any steel gets cut,” explains YPI Commercial & Marketing Director, Mark Duncan.

“We’re using the very latest Oculus Rift goggles with specially designed software and graphics to create the ultimate VR experience for buyers. This allows them to see materials, different lighting conditions, understand the real dimensions of the corridors and the rooms so they get a real understanding for what they like and don’t like. That has a major effect on seriously reducing the need for expensive change orders at a later stage once the build actually starts."

"This is not a gimmick," concludes Duncan. "This is using today’s technology to take the uncertainty out of building your own yacht.”