The resort properties, estimated to be worth as much as €1 billion, will include marinas, water-view residences, and retail and commercial spaces.

Lee Harrison, the managing director of Ypres Rose, wouldn’t go as far as to reveal the locations of the 17 resorts but said some include as few as 50 berths, while others would feature up to 1,000.

He also told Property Week the values of the developments would range from between €100 million and €200 million

If the Greece venture is successful, it is believed the development company could expand to building luxurious marina resorts in other destinations around the world.