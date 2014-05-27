Phase One is due to complete towards the end of 2014 with a new 60m x 26m state of the art build hangar which will be 18.5m in height, and additionally the building works will provide a lengthened main construction hall to 55m. This new space will provide for the new projects about to come in to the Holland Jachtbouw halls in Zaandam later this year – a Tripp 46m sailing superyacht and the Dijkstra designed 51m schooner, Rainbow II (formerly Hamburg).

New design offices will be located between the build halls providing an all-round view of each project in build or refit, as well as overlooking the 120m of the shipyard’s waterfront.

Roeland Franssens, Managing Director at Holland Jachtbouw explained, “This new construction in the shipyard is in part due to our new build projects coming into the shipyard later this year. We need more space to accommodate further refits and additional new build projects in 2015 and this also provides a “bird’s eye view” for the managing project teams.”