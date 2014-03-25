Created as part of a collaboration between Iraq-born Hadid and renowned German shipyard Blohm+Voss, a miniature version of M/Y JAZZ was presented by the architect in front of guests at the SEVVA Club in Hong Kong.

JAZZ is part of The Unique Circle Yachts being created by Hadid and Blohm+Voss – a family of five individual 90m yachts that “creatively explore the design philosophies of the master prototype within the technical requirements of a fully-engineered yacht design”.

In addition to JAZZ, four further 90m yachts have been designed to fulfil the different requirements and individual requests of their designated owners. Each design will vary in layout according to the owner’s preferences.

“As a dynamic object that moves in dynamic environments, the design of a yacht must incorporate additional parameters beyond those for architecture – which all become much more extreme on water,” explained Zaha Hadid.

“Each yacht is an engineered platform that integrates specific hydrodynamic and structural demands together with the highest levels of comfort, spatial quality and safety.”

Dr. Herbert Aly, CEO and Managing Partner of Blohm+Voss, added: “On an aesthetic level a superyacht is a great design task as everything is customised down to the last detail. A superyacht is by definition an exercise in total design, where every detail is looked at with attention and refinement.

“In the past, in the era of steam liners, there has been an attempt of utilising ship building elements in architecture. Zaha Hadid and her team have taken this ethos and created a bold new vision and a new benchmark in the design of superyachts.

He continued: “The idea of the Unique Circle Yachts allows for variation of a genotype and its phenotypes, offering a range of possible solutions based on an cognate platform. As a result Zaha Hadid’s design is malleable to suit the very individual wishes and needs of a potential customer which lies at the heart of Blohm+Voss’ approach to yacht design.

“The strength of the design lies not just in its functionality and form, but also its effortless adaptability.”

Some of Hadid’s most famous buildings include the London Aquatics Centre which was used at the 2012 London Olympics.

Current projects include an under-construction cultural complex on the edge of a lake in Changsha, China and five boutiques in Seoul and South Korea.