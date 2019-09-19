Sapphire Experience

The Sapphire Experience is MYS’ official VIP visit program reserved in limited edition to the prospective charterers and purchasers of yachts. The Monaco Yacht Show welcomes you to live a bespoke experience with the show visit and activities during your stay in Monaco.

Upper Deck Lounge

A chic and modern environment stretching across two floors, the Upper Deck Lounge is the luxury exhibition and catering area at MYS 2019. The ground floor is dedicated to the exhibition of luxury brands, whilst a lounge bar and indoor terrace boasts an array of fantastic hospitality institutions - the jewel in the crown, arguably, is a first-floor restaurant with a panoramic view of Port Hercules and a VIP lounge exclusively reserved for all MYS visitors. The area is a plush living space right at the heart of the show, and always enjoys high footfall.

Captains and Crew Lounge

This exclusive lounge is located on Quai Louis II in Port Hercules, and offers premium catering services to captains and crews of the yachts exhibited during the show - breakfast is served from 8:30am until 10am, and lunch is served from 12pm to 2:30pm at the restaurant on the ground floor. As well as providing worldwide crews with free refreshments, the Lounge also provides music, massages, entertainments and free Wi-Fi access until 7.30pm - everything that you need to relish moments spent away from the show!

The Starboard Exhibition Lounge

located on Quai Antoine Ier, aside the Tenders & Toys and Car Deck exhibition areas, this area hosts the exhibition of hand-picked companies that specialise in the art of the superyacht lifestyle, including destinations, luxury projects and arts. Set in a modern environment, the area also offers the second official MYS restaurant-lounge, and the official Press and Business centres.

Exhibition of Classic and Customised Vehicles

Since 2016, MYS has played host to a Car Deck exhibiting well-known automakers and niche brands of tailor-made cars and motorbikes. This MYS, automotive connoisseurs will get to browse thirty or so models on Quai Antoine Ier.

Exhibition of Tenders and Water Toys

Quai Antoine Ier is also home to the Tenders and Toys exhibition this MYS, where a selection of innovative, eco-friendly and luxury items will be on display. There is even a historical tender exhibition on Quai Jarlan!

The MYS exhibition 125+ superyachts built by the world’s most respected shipyards, including forty or so worldwide debuts is truly extraordinary. However, this is only half of the story. The event partners with 600 companies to deliver unrivalled luxury - so make sure you discover everything that is on offer.