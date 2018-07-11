Zuccon Announce Partnership with Bluegame

The Italy-based companies have begun their collaboration, which centres on the restyling of BG40’ and BG60’, two of Bluegame’s older model tenders. Founder of Bluegame, Luca Santella, created these tenders in the early 2000s and in 2002, Santella presented a new versatile type of craft called a sport utility boat. The thinking behind this design was to create a walk-around model taken to the limit, with a design that draws on distinctive features from various categories of boats such as trawlers, lobster boats and navettes. The idea underpinning the new partnership with Zuccon International Project is to return to Santella’s approach and to essentially continue his work.

“We’re very enthusiastic about this partnership because we think a captivating story can still be written about these designs: the Bluegame models are extremely up-to-date products that retain their powerful functional and stylistic appeal, even though they were created over 10 years ago,” says Bernardo Zuccon, team member of Zuccon International Project. “There is no doubt that working with Luca Santella represents an important opportunity, given his past and his experience, both closely bound to the world of the sea.”

The entry-level BG42’ and the BG62’ are characterised by life on board with the exterior spaces optimised to the full and the hard-top redesigned for better ergonomics. The idea of offering an entirely deck-based experience of life on board was originally borrowed from the world of sailing yachts, which is where Luca Santella began his career. It is a characteristic that the architects at Zuccon have decided to accentuate further.

“I had the chance to work with Bernardo - and with Zuccon International Project - on new models and ideas as the coordinator of Sanlorenzo projects and so it came naturally for me to continue the partnership,” says Bluegame founder, Luca Santella. “While with Sanlorenzo my role was as coordinator, with the Bluegame project we began working in closer collaboration: I focus mainly on the product concept and Bernardo on the aesthetics. As well as these two new models, which we’ll be launching this summer, we also have ideas for many other projects to complete and extend the range.”

The new BG42’ and BG62’, restyled by Zuccon International Project, will be given their official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2018.