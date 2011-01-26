Zuccon International Project began designing Maxi Yachts with the 46m Al Fahedi, built in steel and aluminium at the Baglietto shipyard in Varazze. This project was succeeded by a number of other projects of various sizes, adding to the studio’s experience in a variety of different areas.

The new Maxi Yacht Division of Zuccon International Project is a brand new branch of the design studio, dedicated to projects of this type. Gianni Zuccon, Head Architect and Founder of the studio, said the decision is a result, “of steadily growing demand for maxi yacht projects and ideas and the need to dedicate to these projects the professional skills, know-how and sensitivity required to respond to the complex specifications characteristic of products of this type.”

The design studio, founded in Rome, has created the division in line with its cultural policy; the new division will combine highly specialised staff of various sectors with its own in-house team to work on architecture, product design, research and development. The new structure of the company will be split into five divisions, interacting on an ongoing basis and incorporating people with experience in different areas; taking turns participating in specific research projects.

The team at Zuccon International Project provided us with the news that the 80m and 58m motor yacht designs – falling into the new field of expertise – are currently in construction with the CRN shipyard in Italy.