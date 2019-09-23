Future Through Design

In this 8-part documentary series, the Superyachts.com team explores the fascinating world of modern yacht design to give an exclusive insight into the industry.

Modern yacht design revolves around a community of studios operating around the fringes of creativity. Working with visionary owners to create everything from radically styled superyachts to global explorers, these are the people dictating a new future for yachting. With technologically evolving at such a rapid rate, this series journeys across the boundaries of innovation to understand the design revolutions taking place across the water.