8 episodes
Episode 6
Future Through Design
Designers of Tomorrow
It all starts with a simple sketch. The pioneers of today offer guidance to the free thinkers of the future on how to develop radical designs.
Harnessing raw emotion and flair as opposed to delving into sterile digital formats is just one of many tips for aspiring designers to look out for. Nurturing talent takes time, but programmes running in both studios and shipyards help immerse the new generation into the world of yacht design.