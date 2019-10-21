Ocean Giants

To look at the extremes of yacht design would be nothing without considering the largest superyachts in the world.

These ocean-going giants have grown exponentially over the course of just decades, taking the yachting industry from the modest pleasure boats to huge 100m+ luxury vessels. But how will this phenomenon of building the largest or most iconic change over the coming years? With builders creating more ambitious designs, and new generations of owners looking at uncompromising view of luxury – so, with large yachts becoming as intricately drawn as small pleasure crafts, we take a closer look at how designers are working with owners to use size and space to create something new.