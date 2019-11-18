Owner Driven Innovation

The third episode of the series turns to owners - the visionaries who drive progression in the industry through the challenges they put to designers.

Each project reflects a unique dream, and a designer must work closely with the owner to bring this to life. Rising from the technological boom are a new generation of high net worth individuals from new industries, bringing an extra impetus to style and innovative design. The leading designers in the yachting industry explain the effect this is having on their trade, and what they are doing to respond to demands that push the boundaries of innovation.