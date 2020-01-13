Read online now
Episode 5
Future Through Design

Revolutions in Retrospect

Written & Directed by Ben Roberts

Using high-profile case studies, we look back at the icons and revolutionaries of design to understand what awaits next for the industry.

The design community is one filled with mutual admiration, respecting those who dare to break the status quo in a quest to create an icon. From Bannenberg and Francis to Heywood and Stark, designers share the influences on their own yachting philosophy and how they foresee the evolution of this industry.
By Ben Roberts

