The Architects of Exploration

The debut episode of the Future Through Design series takes a look at the phenomenal rise of modern explorer yachting in recent years.

The world is getting smaller, and travelling to the farthest edges of the world is a growing attraction for yacht owners. The ability to break ice and gather new experiences has brought forward a new focus on expedition through yachting – but is it anything new? And what are the major factors behind the rise of the modern explorer? We look at various concepts, from the 'Range Rover mentality' to the 'Gin Palace', in the quest to uncover the history of the explorer and how it has developed alongside the world of luxury yachting.