Briefs are now more interesting than ever before - this episode takes a look at the manifold factors designers must account for in a superyacht brief.

With the evolving demands of the modern owner, designers must accommodate for a multi-purposeful superyacht with a renewed take on adventure. Evolution is driven by the design community, each member with their own ambition of creating something beautiful to catch the eye. The innovators shaping the future consider what challenges they face from a younger generation of owner determined to live through new experiences.