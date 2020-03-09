Read online now
Episode 7
Future Through Design

Unbridled Progress

Written & Directed by Ben Roberts

A new world beckons an evolutionary rather than revolutionary age for yachting. Trends such as lightweight building and shallow drafts can give some indication, but nothing can be said for certain as to what the future holds for the superyacht industry.

Reflecting on technological advancements and the demands of a new breed of owner, prestigious designers speculate on what impact this will have for this competitive and innovative industry.
By Ben Roberts

