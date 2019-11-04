Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

News Search
Episode 3
Abu Dhabi InDepth

Bespoke Experiences

Written & Directed by Christina Tsangaris

Inviting guests to explore the unique and unconventional, we showcase Abu Dhabi’s bespoke experiences.

Tailored to UHNW’s looking for a taste of the extraordinary we combine all the bucket-list activities - from desert dunes and falconry to banqueting fit for a king. All curated for luxury travelers in mind, this episode confirms Abu Dhabi’s position as an alternative charter destination with much to be explored, and much to still be uncovered.
By Christina Tsangaris

Episode 4 Marina Life

Next Episode
Other syoriginals