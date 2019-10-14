Luxury Resides

The second episode offers a discovery into some of the finest resorts in Abu Dhabi on your charter stop off.

Looking inside some of the luxuriously high-end resorts to rest your head, we offer a privileged insight into the world-class hospitality, attention to detail and stand out services that differ Abu Dhabi’s resorts. From stand out spa facilities dipped in gold, to Deluxe suites with ocean views, the resorts of Abu Dhabi will showcase the best of unsurpassed luxury, ensuring superyachts choose to berth, stay and discover its exceptional world of opulence.