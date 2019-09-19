The Legacy of the Capital

In the first episode of the Abu Dhabi by Superyacht feature series, we introduce Abu Dhabi by delving into the capital’s rich cultural history.

We uncover everything from its historic sites to UNESCO heritage attractions, delving into their local heritage showcasing an intriguing mix of new and old. From international gastronomy and luxury retail to art galleries and museums we also take a glimpse into Abu Dhabi’s rich maritime history that reaches back thousands of years. Not only this, but why someone would choose to call this capital of culture home.