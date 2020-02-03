6 episodes
Episode 5
Abu Dhabi InDepth
The Yachting Experts
In this episode, we hear from the yachting experts behind the developments of the region's maritime landscape.
From UAE builders and refit professionals, to support and provisioning, industry members unite to take Abu Dhabi from strength to strength, transforming the destination today into the superyacht hub of tomorrow. Home-grown global businesses of Abu Dhabi, driven by passion and commitment, wave the flag for the UAE and transcend the region into new heights.