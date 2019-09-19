Land of The 365 Beaches

We introduce you to the stunning charter location of Antigua and Barbuda - home to over 365 beaches, luxurious restaurants and glamorous villas.

350 years ago the first ship entered these tranquil waters; now Antigua and Barbuda is brimming with the largest motor and sailing yachts. We delve into the natural beauty, bustling marina hubs and rich history of this cultural melting pot, and invite you to escape the ordinary on your next charter destination. With dramatic landscapes and a different beach for every day of the year, Antigua and Barbuda is a Caribbean hotspot that offers an island playground for the yachting elite.