Nelson's Waters

The second episode of our series takes a look at the specifics of chartering a superyacht in Antigua’s captivating waters.

We explore some of the well-equipped marinas on the island as well as the high-end hotspots, while enjoying all the activities that make Antigua and Barbuda a prime destination for yachting. Speaking with captains and using footage of large yachts in and around the islands, we hone in on why The Twin Islands should be your next on-water adventure and even suggest sample itineraries for charter.