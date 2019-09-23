Italian style is world-renowned for being the best of the best, and the Made in Italy feature takes an in-depth insight into the world of style and yachting. How does the culture of style translate to yacht design, and who are the people behind it?

Regarded as the birthplace of modern design, Italy has created more masterpieces per square mile than any other nation. However, while globally synonymous with cars, architecture, furniture and fashion, Italy is also a nation famous for its lifestyle on the water. Touring Italy’s 7000km of coast, we went in search of the most progressive yachting experts to discuss how this remarkable country brings more luxury yachts to the water than anywhere else in the world – and in true Italian style.