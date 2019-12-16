In the third installment of our Made In Italy series, we take a closer look at the world-renowned rich cultural heritage of which Italians are so proud. With thousands of years of experience in art, and centuries in shipbuilding, creativity is well embedded in the Italian DNA.

Examining what makes Italians so distinct by way of culture, we ask the question; Is the skill of yacht design built in to Italian DNA? A strong heritage in architecture has translated itself into a modern day determination to create something innovative and different.