The second instalment in our Made In Italy series takes a look at Italy's long-standing stronghold in the yachting industry. A flair for creativity and attention to new trends has seen the country come out of the 2008 crisis and into a new golden age.

This episode divides Italian yacht building success by dividing it into two parts - power and the market-state - to understand why 45% of all yachts in construction are projects by Italian shipyards. The most prestigious yacht builders and designers share their experiences with the "artwork" of Italian superyachts and the challenges overcome that have made this such a resolute industry.