Made in Italy

Italy is renowned in the field of yacht-building for its dominance in construction, performance, technology and aesthetics. making Italian shipyards a firm favourite for owners and charterers time and time again.

This 5-part documentary series takes a closer look at Italian yacht-building, discussing the craft with some of the biggest names in the industry and giving exclusive insight into some of the world's most successful shipyards. By examining the Italian stronghold on the areas of style, industry dominance, DNA and heritage, classic interiors and a strong reputation, Superyachts.com sheds an interesting light on what makes an Italian-built yacht so special.