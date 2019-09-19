The debut episode of our Made in Italy series looks at the culture of style and how it has become so deeply ingrained in Italian heritage and DNA.

The cultural heritage of style combined with an innovative engineering viewpoint has created endless leaps forward. From the sleek lines of Riva to the handbuilt sailing boats of a bygone era, luxury yachting has always been a part of the Italian background. We speak with key figures from world-leaders in yachting to explore how, as a culture dedicated to the water, the superyacht industry in Italy has become a natural evolution of a remarkable history.