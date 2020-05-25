An Investment of a Lifetime

In the eighth and final episode we venture to the Caribbean to step on board one of the most iconic Top 100 yachts in the world: Alfa Nero.

Hearing from superyacht captain Peter White and leading brokerage Burgess, we find out what happens once a Top 100 vessel hits the water. The last chapter of “Building Giants” unites the threads of what we have learned in previous episodes, concluding what it means to be onboard a vessel of this stature and calibre.