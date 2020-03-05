Breaking Grounds

In this episode, we speak to the builder behind some of the most striking and controversial Top 100 builds: Nobiskrug.

The pioneers behind Sailing Yacht A explain the pivotal role that they play in evolving the landscape of the Top 100, from trialling new materials to developing sustainable technologies. Not only this, we get an exclusive glimpse into Nobiskrug's latest ground-breaking launch; Artefact as well as their fearless approach to building giants.