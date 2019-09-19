Defining an Icon

In the first episode of the series, we speak to Burgess, who realise their clients' dreams of owning and chartering Top 100 yachts.

It is revealed that, for Burgess’ customers, although size is at the heart of the Top 100 experience, there is so much more to the designation. The largest yachts in the world, we discover, are iconic for the visionary approach, attention to detail and incomparable style that transcends industry standards.