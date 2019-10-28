The Architecture of Dreams

In episode 2, we speak to the pioneering H2 Design to try and understand the craft, skill and creativity that goes into designing a Top 100 yacht.

As we have established, the Top 100 is about more than just size - the caliber of the exterior and interior must match the formidable stature. A glimpse into H2 Design’s prolific studio, which has been responsible for some of the most esteemed Top 100 yachts, reveals how they go about translating unique lifestyle demands into remarkable floating giants.