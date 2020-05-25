Top 100 - Building Giants

Uncover the story behind the largest superyachts in the world. Superyachts.com speaks to the brokers, designers and builders that make these floating palaces a reality.

This is an industry led by visionaries, powered by rapid advancements in technology, engineering and creativity. Building such iconic creations requires decades of research and development, engaging with the very best talent in the world to push the boundaries of the possible and deliver an owner’s dream. Travel through every step in the process of building a luxury giant, as we leave no stone unturned in our quest to discover what goes into creating such magnificent superyachts. Whether it’s 96,000 horsepower, a window at the bottom of a yacht or 1 million Swarovski crystals in one light fitting, we reveal the intricate details of the world’s finest superyachts.