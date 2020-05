Predicted Forecast

For 2020, Superyachts.com is forecasting a number of new and exciting entries into the ranks of the Top 100 from shipyards including Lurssen, Feadship, Oceanco and Benetti. By switching the below tab to 'on' you can view these new forecasted entries within the Live Rankings, or switch to 'off' to unveil our predicted Top 100 list for 2020.