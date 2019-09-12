5G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

5G measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

5G has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

5G also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

5G has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

5G is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by CRN in Ancona, Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

5G measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

5G has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

5G also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

5G has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

5G has a fuel capacity of 28,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

5G accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

5G has a hull NB of 128/06.

5G flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.