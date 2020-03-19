Ad Lib is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Ad Lib is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Alloy Yachts in Auckland, New Zealand.

Established in the early 1980s, the 100% New Zealand owned Alloy Yachts is a builder of high-quality sailing and motor yachts driven by a quest for excellence.

Design

Ad Lib measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.89 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 294 tonnes.

Ad Lib has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Her interior design is by Donald Starkey.

Ad Lib also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Ad Lib has a top speed of 16.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ad Lib has a fuel capacity of 36,334 litres, and a water capacity of 10,740 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ad Lib accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ad Lib is MCA compliant, her hull NB is AY32.

Ad Lib is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.