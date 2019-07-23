Length 55.5m
Year 1995
Adela
1995|
Sail Yacht
Adela is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Pendennis Shipyard.
Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.
Design
Adela measures 55.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 169 tonnes.
Adela has a steel hull.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Adela has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Adela accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.