Length 55.5m
Year 1995

Adela

1995

|

Sail Yacht

Adela is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1995 by Pendennis Shipyard.

Pendennis is one of the world’s leading superyacht builders, with a heritage spanning 23 years including over 200 Refit projects and 25 custom New Build yachts.

Design

Adela measures 55.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 metres and a beam of 7.90 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 169 tonnes.

Adela has a steel hull.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Dykstra Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Adela has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Adela accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.9m

crew:

9

draft:

4.8m
