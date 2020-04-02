Luxury motor yacht Alexandra, built in 2002 by Italian shipyard Benetti, is a semi-displacement superyacht. With a steel hull and aluminium superstructure, she features naval architecture by Benetti, exterior design by Stefano Natucci and the interior work of Terence Disdale. This twin screw yacht measures 49.95 metres and can accommodate up to 14 guests.

Motor yacht Alexandra is the sixth launch in Benetti's Golden Bay series of semi-displacement vessels. Her classic Italian exterior lines combine with an interior that is both innovative and aesthetically pleasing.

The main deck boasts two collapsible bulwarks aft of the lounge and dining area which offers diners spectacular panoramic views. Wide windows are somewhat of a pattern throughout the luxury vessel’s layout, a trend evident in many a Benetti creation.

Amongst her seven cabins are an indulgent master suite; two VIP suites; two double suites; and two twin cabins. The full-beam owner’s suite is located on the upper deck, the VIP suites on the lain deck, and the four other guest cabins can be found on the lower deck. Each cabin is equipped with a full entertainment system.

Luxury yacht Alexandra is powered by two MTU 12V 396TE94 engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 18 knots. She can achieve a range of 3,800 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 16 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Alexandra is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 16 knots while her crew of 12 under the direction of Captain Dimitrios Sirbopoulos ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, water skis, Wave runners, tubes, wakeboards, kneeboards, and a range of snorkelling and fishing gear.

Alexandra cruises the East Mediterranean during both the summer and winter charter seasons, focusing on Greece in winter and Greece, Turkey and Croatia in the summer. The luxury vessel is fully MCA compliant and is built to ABS classification.