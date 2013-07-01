Read online now
Length 41.5m
Year 2014

Alia

2014

Motor Yacht

Alia is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2014 by Neta Marine.

Design

Alia measures 41.5 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.3 metres and a beam of 8.54 metres.

Alia has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Guido de Groot Design specialises in the innovative interior and exterior design of luxury superyachts. Projects range from contemporary mega yachts to fast motor cruisers to elegant sailing yachts.

Alia also features naval architecture by Martin de Jager Yacht Design BV .

Performance and Capabilities

Alia has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
speed:

13.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

8.54m

crew:

-

draft:

2.3m
