Alive is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Alive measures 42.40 metres in length and has a beam of 9.00 feet.

Alive has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Alive also features naval architecture by Van Oossanen & Associates.

Performance and Capabilities

Alive has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Alive has a fuel capacity of 50,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,250 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Alive accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Alive is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 17042.

Alive is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.