Amante is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Royal Denship .

Design

Amante measures 44.40 metres in length and has a beam of 9.00 metres.

Amante has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Rune Design.

Amante also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Amante has a top speed of 14 knots.

Amante has a fuel capacity of 71,320 litres, and a water capacity of 20,100 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.