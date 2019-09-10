Aqua is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Monte Carlo Yachts in Monfalcone, Italy.

Monte Carlo Yachts is a pioneering project in the Yachting World breaking new ground.

Design

Aqua measures 32.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.37 feet and a beam of 7.15 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 199 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nuvolari & Lenard.

It is not necessary to live, it is necessary to sail; This is the firm belief of Italian design company Nuvolari & Lenard. No stranger to high-profile yacht design, the studio has stamped its distinctive style on a number of the ocean’s biggest and brightest.

Aqua also features naval architecture by Monte Carlo Yachts.

Model

Aqua is a semi-custom MCY 105 model.

Other yachts based on this MCY 105 semi-custom model include: Serendipity, G, LADY MARISA, Kingston II, Botti, Rita, Dolce Vita, Serendipity.

Performance and Capabilities

Aqua has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by 3512 b diesel caterpillar engines .

Accommodation

Aqua accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.