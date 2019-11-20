Length 29.5m
Year 2009
Aquaholic
2009|
Motor Yacht
Aquaholic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Ferretti Yachts.
The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.
Design
Aquaholic measures 29.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.97 feet.
Aquaholic has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Accommodation
Aquaholic accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.