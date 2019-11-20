Aquaholic is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Ferretti Yachts.

The modern-day Ferretti Yachts division, the original building block of the entire Ferretti Group, was created in 2002 and specialises in the construction of motor yachts with lengths between 14 and 27 metres.

Design

Aquaholic measures 29.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.97 feet.

Aquaholic has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Accommodation

Aquaholic accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.