AquaLibrium is a custom motor yacht launched in 1994 by CRN, in Italy.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

AquaLibrium measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.4 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 398 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

AquaLibrium has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Walter Franchini Architetto.

AquaLibrium also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

AquaLibrium has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.70 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

AquaLibrium has a fuel capacity of 682,000 litres, and a water capacity of 17,680 litres.

Accommodation

AquaLibrium accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.