Ariela is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Ariela measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.
Ariela has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Performance and Capabilities
Ariela has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Ariela has a fuel capacity of 29,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
She also has a range of 760 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Ariela accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Ariela has a hull NB of 128/01.