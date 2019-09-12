Ariela is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by CRN.

Ariela is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by CRN.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Ariela measures 39.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.70 metres.

Ariela has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.

Ariela has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ariela has a fuel capacity of 29,800 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 760 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ariela accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ariela has a hull NB of 128/01.