This yacht is the outcome of the outstanding job performed by design firm Nuvolari Lenard, that pencilled her outer lines, and CRN’s Engineering Department, which was in charge of naval engineering.

Nuvolari Lenardi had already successfully cooperated with the Shipyard on several megayachts, including 43-metre 'Magnifica’, 46-metre ‘Clarena' and 'Saramour', and 72-metre 'Azteca'.

“Launching a new yacht is always a moment of great pride for the entire Shipyard” – says CRN’s Chairman and CEO Lamberto Tacoli - “as emotions go hand in hand with the satisfaction of knowing that each and every one of our products is going to represent our brand and Made-in-Italy yachting across the world’s seas. The ‘ATLANTE’ is an extraordinary jewel – a very innovative one – we can truly be proud of. We are deeply grateful to the Owner Company for choosing us to build such an extraordinary yacht; to the design firm Nuvolari Lenard, that through the 'ATLANTE' have once more confirmed their incredible creativity; and to all CRN’s workers and subcontractors who were involved in this project from its very beginning to its final completion".

Entirely built in Ancona, this yacht can boast a purposely strong stylistic identity, which draws inspiration from some elements typical of military crafts: square shapes, sharp lines, and innovative, sophisticated design solutions - these are the distinguishing features of the Ancona-based shipyard's brand-new yacht.

The ’ATLANTE’, 55 metres long and having a 10.20-metre beam, develops over 5 decks featuring strikingly original solutions.