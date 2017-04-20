Attessa IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Evergreen Shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Attessa IV measures 100.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 12.84 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,621 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Attessa IV has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Attessa IV also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Attessa IV has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Attessa IV is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Evergreen Shipyard in Nagasaki, Japan and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Attessa IV measures 100.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.20 metres and a beam of 12.84 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 2,621 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Attessa IV has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Attessa IV also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Attessa IV has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Attessa IV has a fuel capacity of 597,600 litres, and a water capacity of 32,248 litres.

She also has a range of 6,369 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Attessa IV accommodates up to 28 guests . She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

Attessa IV has a hull NB of 1020.

Attessa IV is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Singapore.