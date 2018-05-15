Attimo is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2003 by CMN Yachts.

CMN (Constructions Mécaniques de Normandie) established themselves in 1945 and have since delivered over 350 examples of high-quality nautical engineering in wood, aluminium, steel and advanced composite materials.

Design

Attimo measures 31.45 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 7.17 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 103 tonnes.

Attimo has an aluminium hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Nauta Design.

Born in 1985 and acting initially as a yard, Nauta Yachts presented a style and an idea to the market which proved instantly successful, as they designed and built semi-custom sailing yachts, both innovative and soberly elegant. They produced sailing yachts which were both innovative at that time and featuring timeless beauty, such as the Nauta 54’, 70’ and 65’ semi-custom series.

Attimo also features naval architecture by Doug Peterson.

Performance and Capabilities

Attimo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system

Attimo has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Attimo has a fuel capacity of 6,200 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Attimo accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Attimo is a BVI 3/3 (E) class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.