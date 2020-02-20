Ava is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2014.

Ava is a custom motor yacht launched in 1976 by CRN and most recently refitted in 2014.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Ava measures 40.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 6.74 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 216 tonnes.

Ava has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by CRN.

Ava also features naval architecture by CRN.

Performance and Capabilities

Ava has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ava has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ava accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.