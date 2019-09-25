Bella Stella is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by CRN in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2018.

Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.

Design

Bella Stella measures 45.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 8.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 416 tonnes.

Bella Stella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Aldo Cichero.

Her interior design is by Elie Gharzouzi.

Bella Stella also features naval architecture by CRN.

Accommodation

Bella Stella accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bella Stella is a Lloyds class yacht. She flies the flag of Greece.