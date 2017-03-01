Built in Western australia by evolution yachts, Benita Blue is a revolutionary 2½ deck motor cruiser. Its eye catching metallic blue hull and deck blend beautifully in a series of curves that combine to present a sleek, sporty exterior. At 110.56 feet (33.70m) and with twin Mtu 1,800 hp engines salacia is capable of cruising at 22 knots and has a maximum speed of approximately 25 knots. Its performance and stylish sam sorgiovanni interior make salacia a truly striking vessel.

Formal dining is available in the main saloon and additional al fresco dining can be enjoyed on the sun deck. Benita Blue's deck also provides the perfect platform for enjoying the outdoor life with plenty of sun bathing areas forward and a jacuzzi on the sun deck.

Spacious and tastefully appointed accommodation is offered for 10 guests in four cabins. The lower deck features a full width owners stateroom which has his and her ensuites and this can be converted into two double cabins. Forward are a further two twin bedded staterooms, each with ensuite. The study on the main deck can be converted into an additional double cabin. Full entertainment systems are installed throughout. For those who enjoy the fast lane, salacia is the prefect choice.