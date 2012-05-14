Bijoux II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Design

Bijoux II measures 29.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.00 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 200 tonnes.

Bijoux II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Adam Lay Studio.

Bijoux II also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Bijoux II has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Bijoux II has a fuel capacity of 24,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bijoux II accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.